Custom Peterbilt Truck with a LS3 V8

This custom truck was built for the movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The custom 1966 Peterbilt body features a split windshield, fake towing rig, fake Turbonetics turbine housings, and chrome exhaust stacks. It sits on a 1983 Chevrolet Suburban chassis with a multi-link suspension using King adjustable coilovers. Eight-lug 20-inch wheels hold Pit Bull Rocker 39.5×16.5-inch tires. In the engine bay sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 525 hp. A three-speed automatic transmission sends that power to a Currie 80 axle with a Detroit locking differential and 5.88 ratio. The unique truck is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Airway Heights, Washington.

Source: Bring a Trailer