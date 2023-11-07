1969 Charger with a 1,000 hp Hellephant V8

Ringbrothers unveiled their 1969 Dodge Charger called “TUSK” at SEMA 2023. The company spent 5,000 hours bringing Gary Ragle’s design to life.

At the heart of the project is a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor good for 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. A QA1 Rev Series carbon fiber driveshaft turns a Strange 9-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.

The car rides on a custom Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with a 58.75-inch track, C7 Corvette spindles and hubs, and independent rear suspension. Each corner contains Fox RS SV coilovers and Baer Extreme 6S six-piston brakes.

Ringbrothers spent many hours working on the body. The front wheel wells were moved forward two inches while the back were tubbed. They narrowed and tucked bumpers, extended the rockers and rear quarter end caps. Ringbrothers made a custom carbon fiber hood and grill.

Everything is coated in BASF Glasurit Waterborne paint colored Black to the Future (WA8555 GM Black). The chrome trim was handled by AIH Chrome Plating while the vinyl graphics were completed by Created Designs.

The wheels come from HRE Wheels in a custom “TUSK” edition with brushed gold powder coat. They are sized 19×10.5-inches in front and 20×13-inches in back. Each sport a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 285/35 in front and 345/30 in back.

Steve Pearson at Upholstery Unlimited completed the custom leather interior. A Ringbrothers’ Murph steering wheel turns in front of Dakota Digital gauges. A custom carbon fiber console holds a custom pistol grip shifter.