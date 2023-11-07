Rod Millen’s V8-Powered Land Cruiser Wagon

Toyota celebrated the Land Cruiser’s return to North America in 2024 by driving the 1967 FJ45 Land Cruiser called “Retro Cruiser” out of their vault. The unique vehicle was built by the Rod Millen Group in 1999. The unique SUV starts with a 1967 Toyota FJ45 body widened six inches and chassis lengthened 10 inches. The suspension features custom uprights and an independent rear suspension with 12 inches of travel. It sits on custom 17-inch billet wheels with General Tire Grabbers 35-inch tires. Power is generated by a 4.7 L 2UZ-FE V8 making 230 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a 100-series Land Cruiser four-speed automatic transmission, transfer case, and locking differentials.

Source: Toyota media