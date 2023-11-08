Custom Hot Rod with a Twin-Turbo 18.6 L V16

Arjan Kolkman shared a new video of the custom V16 Hot Rod designed and built by Martin Quist and Frans van Tatenhove. At the heart of the beast is a twin-turbo 18.6 L (1,136 ci) Detroit Diesel 16V-71 V16 paired with an Allison 750 automatic transmission. These motors produce 600-800 horsepower and 1,936-2,150 lb-ft of torque in factory specs. We doubt their motor was ever on a dyno but whatever it produces, it’s enough. Listen to the unique vehicle being prepped for a visit to the Technik Museum in Sinsheim, Germany.

Source: Arjan Kolkman