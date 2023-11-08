1969 C10 with a Turbo 5.3L LSx V8

Jeremy Rice built this 1969 Chevy C10 truck at his company Tre5 Customs in Peoria, Arizona. In the engine bay is a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8 featuring a Summit Racing’s 450 hp 5.3 L long block, Pro LS Turbo camshaft, Pro LS Turbo manifold, and turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, custom two-piece driveshaft, and Dutchman 9-inch rear end. Everything rides on a RevB Chassis Company chassis with an airbag suspension controlled by an AccuAir E-Level system. The truck stops thanks to Baer six-piston brakes hiding behind Intro Infamous wheels (22×9, 24×15).
Source: Tre 5 Customs FB page and On All Cylinders