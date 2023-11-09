1970 Chevy Suburban with a 1000 whp LSX

Jonathan Ward revealed the newest creation from his company ICON 4×4 in the form of a 1970 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci LSX V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. The motor is capable of 1,000 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Backing that is a custom 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission built by Gearstar to a Dana 60 independent rear end. The Suburban rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with a fully independent suspension and Brembo six-piston brakes on each corner. A set of HRE 6061 billet 20-inch wheels hold Pirelli P-Zero tires (275/35, 335/30).

Source: ICON