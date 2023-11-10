1966 Toyota FJ45 with a NASCAR V8

Toyota is bringing the Land Cruiser back to North America in 2024. To celebrate Toyota tasked Marty Schwerter at Toyota Motorsports Garage with creating something that could accomplish any offroad task. Marty along with fabricators Brad Vetter, Justin Lacore, David Senn, and Jamie Wells transformed a 1966 Toyota FJ45 into the “FJ Buiser”.

Rising out of the engine bay is a 358 ci NASCAR V8 supplied by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) making 725 horsepower. Behind that is a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission built by Rancho Drivetrain Engineering. From there power is split by an Advanced Adapter Atlas transfer case to solid axles with Currie differentials.

Toyota Motorsports Garage wanted plenty of strength and suspension travel. This required they fabricate a custom tubular chassis and custom trailing arm suspension. Bumps are handled by Fox remote reservoir shocks with Eibach springs.

The team replaced the skid plate with a chain-driven Camso track. The driver controls the track from within the cockpit to help in a high centered situation.

A set of Wilwood AER06-DM six-piston brakes in front and Wilwood Superlite brakes in back help keep the massive power in check. Covering those are Method Double Standard 20×10-inch beadlock wheels with BF Goodrich Krawler T/A KX 42×14.5-inch tires.

On the inside you find a pair of Momo Daytona EVO seats covering in custom upholstery to honor the FJ’s original plaid bench seat. In front of that is a Momo 1968 Jackie Stewart championship steering wheel. Surrounding everything is a custom roll cage.

Toyota released a series of short videos following the build progress. You can watch the four-part series below.

Source: Toyota media and Toyota USA