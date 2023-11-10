Volvo B230 with Billet Head Makes 1840+ hp

Rickard Thomsson owns a Dodge Dakota drag truck powered by a built Volvo B230 inline-four. The motor features R&R custom aluminum rods, Kent camshaft, Precision 98 mm Pro Mod turbocharger, and FuelTech FT600 ECU. However the jewel of the build is a custom billet 8v head built by Bjarne and Erland Cox at Topplocksverkstan. Last year the motor made 1674 hp and 1418 Nm of torque on 4 kg/cm² (56.8 psi) of boost. Rickard returned to the dyno recently and made 1842 hp and 1508 Nm of torque on 4.85 kg/cm² (68.9 psi) of boost.

Source: 8 Valve Turbo Racing FB page