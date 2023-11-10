Toyota Starlet with a Turbo Cosworth YB

This 1982 Toyota Starlet (KP61) is for sale on eBay located in Chesterfield, UK. Under the hood is a turbocharged Cosworth inline-four making 380 on low boost and 460 hp on high boost. It features a YB block, Mahle pistons, Cosworth rods, Cosworth 4×4 exhaust manifold, and Turbotechnics T36 turbocharger. On tops sits a ported head, K20 ignition coils, ID1050x injectors, G19 Engineering intake manifold, and Bosch DBW 65 mm throttle body. It is controlled by a Link Fury G4+ ECU on a custom wiring harness. The drivetrain starts with AP organic clutch in front of a T5 manual transmission. A custom driveshaft sends power to an Atlas rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.75 ratio. The car stops thanks to AP Racing Tarmac four-piston calipers with 285 mm rotors in front and Cosworth 2wd brakes in back. A set of Yokohama A048r 175/60 tires are held on Custom Force Racing 13×7-inch wheels.

Source: eBay via Piotr