RWD Lancer with a Turbo Nissan CA18DE

Mike Lake built a “budget Evo” using a Mistubishi Lancer and a turbocharged 4G93 inline-four. Unfortunately it was stolen and recovered with the motor blown. Instead of rebuilding the engine, Mike decided to convert the car from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive using parts from a Nissan Silvia. In the engine bay he swapped a 1.8 L CA18DE inline-four. After adding a Pulsar G25-550 turbocharger, the motor produces 225 hp on 12 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft, and MX-5 differential. When it came to the suspension Mike used a Nissan Silvia S13 front, Mazda MX-5 (Miata) rear, and set of S13 coilovers. Watch the project’s progress condensed into a 10-minute video below or the full build series here.

Source: Mike Lake