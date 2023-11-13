Lexus GS300 with a 900+ hp Ford Inline-Six

This Lexus GS300 visited KMS Engine in Poland for a dyno tune. Filling the engine bay is a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six paired to a BMW 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter and Turbolamik TCU. The built motor features Diamond 9:1 forged pistons, Nitto I-beam rods, and Empire Elite billet girdle. On top sits a Dziak Motorsport ported head with Supertech +1 mm valves, Empire Elite springs, and Kelford 296/296 camshafts. On the sides are a BarraEurope intake manifold, Bosch 2200 cc injectors, and a RakGarage exhaust manifold. The combo made 911 hp and 1006 Nm (741 lb-ft) of torque on 1.35-1.4 bar (19.5-20.3 psi) of boost from a Garrett G42-1200 turbocharger.

Source: KMS Engine FB page and JagodowyTV