1997 Land Cruiser with a 2009 Pickup Body

Steve Lam built this custom Toyota Land Cruiser pickup at his company RPM Offroad Garage in Monrovia, California. The project combines a 2009 Land Cruiser HZJ79 body with a 1997 Land Cruiser FZJ80 chassis lengthened 18 inches. It is powered by a 4.5 L 1FZ-FE inline-six and four-speed automatic transmission. A two-speed transfer case sends power through custom driveshafts to axles with Eaton locking differentials and 5.29 ratios. Steve improved handling with their 3-link suspension, Ironman4x4 Pro shocks, and 6-inch lift springs. On the exterior they installed Dissent Offroad front bumper, Ironman4x4 roof top tent, and HDR beadlock 17×9-inch wheels with a Toyo Open Country M/T 37×13.5-inch tires.

Source: Enoeos