1998 Nissan Stagea with a Twin-Turbo RB26DETT and GT-R Drivetrain

This 1998 Nissan Stagea 260RS Autech is for sale on Cars & Bids located in San Diego, California. Cars&Bids states Japanese tuner Autech built the Stagea 260RS to compete against the performance versions of the Subaru Legacy. Under the hood they installed a twin-turbo 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six making approximately 280 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and R33 GT-R AWD drivetrain. The wagon rides on a Nissan S-Tune suspension with Super-HICAS four-wheel steering system. A set of BBS 17-inch wheels cover Brembo front and rear brakes.

Source: Cars & Bids