1969 Pontiac GTO with a 755 hp Supercharged LT5 V8

Detroit Speed built this 1969 Pontiac GTO for Kevin Hart at their company in Mooresville, North Carolina. Under the modified hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 crate motor producing 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. The motor features forged steel crank, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, Rotocast A356T6 heads, titanium intake valves, and six-bolt main caps. GM discontinued selling this engine in 2021. A Bowler T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a GearFX 9-inch rear end with a 3.82 ratio. Everything is supported by a boxed and strengthened factory frame running Detroit Speed’s X-Gen 595 front suspension and modified QUADRALink rear suspension. A set of HRE Valkyrja wheels (20×10, 20×12) cover Bear XTR six-piston calipers with R-Spec 15-inch rotors front and back. Read more details on the car in Holley’s article.

Source: Detroit Speed