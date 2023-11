This 1992 Mercedes 250GD “Wolf” (W461) was sent to MBZ 4×4 in Merlin, Oregon for a powertrain swap. Under the hood they installed a 3.0 L OM606 turbodiesel inline-six featuring a custom 7.7 mm fuel injection pump, hybrid turbocharger, ceramic-coated manifold, intercooler system, and upgraded radiator. They also swapped a BMW ZF GS6-37DZ six-speed manual transmission using a Diesel Pump UK adapter plate. MBZ 4×4 offers this conversion for $26,000.

Source: MBZ 4×4