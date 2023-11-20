Datsun 260Z with a Supercharged HEMI V8

DailyTurismo found this 1974 Datsun 260Z for sale on Craigslist in Alpharetta, Georgia for $27,500. The unique car is powered by a 392 ci Chrysler HEMI V8 with a Hampton 6-71 supercharger on top. The motor features Keith Black hypereutectic pistons, Ed Iskenderian blower camshaft, Milodon 7-quart oil pan, and FAST XFI 2.0. The motor produces 548 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. The listing states it should make 750 hp at 7,500 rpm. Behind the motor is a McLeod RST twin-disc clutch and Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission. From there power is sent to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end with custom Moser axles. The car rides on a custom 2×4 tubular frame with a Speedway Motors straight axle and Lakewood Racing 4-bar rear suspension.
Full Specs:
Engine:
• 1957 Chrysler 392 cubic inch hemi, over-bored 0.030”
• Custom-made, four bolt main journals
• Milodon 7-quart oil pan
• Hot Heads high-volume oil pump and pick-up
• Keith Black 390 hypereutectic alloy performance pistons
• Ed Iskenderian blower camshaft [270° adv. duration, 221° duration @ 0.050-inch lift, 111° LS]
• ARP head studs
• Hampton 6-71 blower and intake manifold
• Hot Heads fender well headers
• BDS Enderle-style electronic fuel injection hat
• Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump
• FAST XFI 2.0 tuning system
• Professionally Tuned at dyno shop in Atlanta
• Dyno sheet reads 575 ft lbs and 548 HP at 5000 RPM. Should produce around 750 HP at 7500 RPM
• Video of final Dyno run available.
• Car currently tuned with 6 lbs of boost. Car has much more potential in HP.
Transmission and Clutch:
• Hot Heads light-weight aluminum flywheel
• Tremic TKO five speed manual
• McLeod RST street twin clutch
• McLeod hydraulic throw-out bearing
Undercarriage:
• 2×4 welded and buttressed custom-made rectangular steel frame
• Lakewood Racing 4-bar traction system
• Narrowed 9” Ford rear axle
• Moser custom-made rear axles
• Mickey Thompson 29×15.5×15 Sportsman rear tires with 16” Centerline drag wheels
• Uniroyal 175x65x14 front tires with 14” Cragar 5S-wheels
• Speedway Motors straight axle with disk brakes
Body and Interior:
• Fully-steel, 1974 Datsun 260Z
• Summit Racing Sport seats (2) with five-point safety harness
• Auto Meter gauges
• Lokar floor-mounted fuel pedal
• Wilwood hydraulic brake/clutch master cylinder/pedal assembly
• Fully-tubbed rear wheels
• Summit Racing 10-gallon fuel cell
Source: Craigslist (click here if ad is gone)