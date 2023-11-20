Datsun 260Z with a Supercharged HEMI V8

DailyTurismo found this 1974 Datsun 260Z for sale on Craigslist in Alpharetta, Georgia for $27,500. The unique car is powered by a 392 ci Chrysler HEMI V8 with a Hampton 6-71 supercharger on top. The motor features Keith Black hypereutectic pistons, Ed Iskenderian blower camshaft, Milodon 7-quart oil pan, and FAST XFI 2.0. The motor produces 548 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. The listing states it should make 750 hp at 7,500 rpm. Behind the motor is a McLeod RST twin-disc clutch and Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission. From there power is sent to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end with custom Moser axles. The car rides on a custom 2×4 tubular frame with a Speedway Motors straight axle and Lakewood Racing 4-bar rear suspension.

Full Specs:

Engine:

• 1957 Chrysler 392 cubic inch hemi, over-bored 0.030”

• Custom-made, four bolt main journals

• Milodon 7-quart oil pan

• Hot Heads high-volume oil pump and pick-up

• Keith Black 390 hypereutectic alloy performance pistons

• Ed Iskenderian blower camshaft [270° adv. duration, 221° duration @ 0.050-inch lift, 111° LS]

• ARP head studs

• Hampton 6-71 blower and intake manifold

• Hot Heads fender well headers

• BDS Enderle-style electronic fuel injection hat

• Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump

• FAST XFI 2.0 tuning system

• Professionally Tuned at dyno shop in Atlanta

• Dyno sheet reads 575 ft lbs and 548 HP at 5000 RPM. Should produce around 750 HP at 7500 RPM

• Video of final Dyno run available.

• Car currently tuned with 6 lbs of boost. Car has much more potential in HP.

Transmission and Clutch:

• Hot Heads light-weight aluminum flywheel

• Tremic TKO five speed manual

• McLeod RST street twin clutch

• McLeod hydraulic throw-out bearing

Undercarriage:

• 2×4 welded and buttressed custom-made rectangular steel frame

• Lakewood Racing 4-bar traction system

• Narrowed 9” Ford rear axle

• Moser custom-made rear axles

• Mickey Thompson 29×15.5×15 Sportsman rear tires with 16” Centerline drag wheels

• Uniroyal 175x65x14 front tires with 14” Cragar 5S-wheels

• Speedway Motors straight axle with disk brakes

Body and Interior:

• Fully-steel, 1974 Datsun 260Z

• Summit Racing Sport seats (2) with five-point safety harness

• Auto Meter gauges

• Lokar floor-mounted fuel pedal

• Wilwood hydraulic brake/clutch master cylinder/pedal assembly

• Fully-tubbed rear wheels

• Summit Racing 10-gallon fuel cell

