Land Cruiser with a 1UZ-FE V8 Update

Retropower completed work on their “Project Sant Joan” Land Cruiser. When it arrived at their company it was powered by a 4.0 L diesel inline-six. Retropower swapped that for a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE from a Lexus LS400. They built the engine to look like a carbonated V8 using an Edelbrock four-barrel throttle body and Camaro air filter holder. The engine also features custom billet valve covers, custom stainless steel exhaust, and Motec M130 ECU. Behind the motor is an 80-series Land Cruiser automatic transmission using a 100-seires bellhousing. The SUV rides on Bilstein shocks and Xzilon-coated leaf springs with 70-series Land Cruiser front brakes. On the inside Retropower installed custom leather seats, Lokar shifters, Vintage Air Gen 4 HVAC system, and a Dakota Digital gauge cluster. View more photos of the build at the project page.

Source: Retropower (project page)