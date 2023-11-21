1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille with a Twin-Turbo 470 ci HEMI V8

Nelson Racing Engines built this 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille called “MoCad” in 2013. In the engine bay sits one of their twin-turbocharged 470 ci (7.7L) HEMI V8 motors. The engine made 1476 hp and 1406 lb-ft of torque on 21 psi of boost on NRE’s dyno (video below). Behind the HEMI is a Hughes Performance TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic transmission paired with a Gear Vendors overdrive. All the torque is sent to the rear wheels through a Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a four-link rear suspension and adjustable coilovers. Behind the Weld wheels are Wilwood six-piston disc brakes. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Redding, California.

Source: Bring a Trailer