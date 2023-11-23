AWD Ford Escort with a Turbo Honda K24

David Burton wanted to see if he could swap a Honda K-series into his 1994 Ford Escort GT. After discovering it would work, he began upgrading everything. He upgraded to a JDM 2.4 L K24 inline-four with an AGP 5757 turbocharger and Type S oil pump. The combo produced 571 hp to the front tires on 25 psi of boost on a Hondata KPRO v4 ECU. After breaking the transmission, David decided to convert the car to AWD. He did this using a CRV transmission and rear differential. He recently set his personal best quarter-mile of 10.037 sec at 140.80 mph. Unfortunately the engine blew on his last pass. Looking forward to see what his Escort can do with a new engine.

Source: 1320video