Adam Beard from Twin Engine Corsa took a ride with Peter Robins in his Vauxhall Agila. The car originally came with a naturally aspirated X20XEV inline-four. Peter supercharged the engine but eventually swapped it for a turbocharged 2.0 L Z20LET inline-four. The motor produces 166 hp and 169 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a F18 five-speed manual transmission. Listen to Adam explain the car in the video below.

Source: Twin Engine Corsa