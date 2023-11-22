1991 Nissan Patrol with a Barra Inline-Six

This 1991 Nissan Safari Patrol (Y60) originally came with a 4.2 L TB42 inline-six. It is now powered by a 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six from a 2014 Ford Falcon XR6. The motor was installed using a Castlemaine Rod Shop swap kit. Behind the motor is a five-speed manual transmission, dual-range transfer case, and a locking rear differential. The SUV rides on a set of 16-inch wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Authority A/T 265/75 tires. It is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Reno, Nevada.

Source: Bring a Trailer