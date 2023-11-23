Ryan Tuerck Drifts the Appalachian Mountains in his 3S/5S-Powered Toyota Truck

Ryan Tuerck took his newest project to the Appalachian Mountains for some drifting. The custom 1966 Toyota Stout is powered by a turbocharged Toyota 3S/5S inline-four capable of 600+ hp. The motor built by PRI Racing features a 2.2 L 5S-FE block, 2.0 L 3S-GTE crankshaft, 3S-GE Gen 1 NA head, Garrett GTX770 turbocharger, and custom stainless steel header. Behind that is a Hollinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Winters quick-change rear end. Unfortunately an issue with the steering rack ended the Scout’s day early.

Source: Ryan Tuerck