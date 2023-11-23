Skip to content

Pontiac Trans Am Race Car with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

  • Firebird

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

The father and son team at Horizon Motorsports spent 15,000 hours creating “Hammerhead” 1973 Pontiac Trans Am for time attack racing. Sitting nearly 28 inches back is an all-aluminum LSR V8 built by Late Model Engines capable of 2,000 horsepower. A pair of Garrett G35-900 turbochargers in the back of the car feed charged air through tubing in the cabin to a reversed intake manifold with two throttle bodies. The drivetrain uses a torque tube to send power to an Xtrac six-speed sequential transaxle from a 2000-2002 IndyCar. Horizon Motorsports fabricated a custom tubular chassis with an IndyCar suspension using Ohlins adjustable coilovers and Brembo eight-piston brakes. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport slicks are mounted on Forgeline TA3R wheels (18×10, 18×14).

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

1973 Pontiac Trans Am with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSR V8

Source: Vibrant Performance

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.