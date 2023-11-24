Honda F20C-Powered BMW E30 M3 on the Nürburgring

Tomasz Chmielewski brought his special BMW E30 M3 to the Nürburgring for Misha Charoudin to drive. In the engine bay sitting back 30 cm is a 2.0 L F20C inline-four paired with a S2000 six-speed manual transmission. The Honda motor features factory specs and makes around 240 horsepower. Other notable upgrades are BMW E46 front brakes covered by BBS wheels holding Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. On the inside there is Sparco seats and harnesses, OMP steering wheel, S2000 gauge cluster, carbon fiber door cards, and roll cage.

Source: Misha Charoudin