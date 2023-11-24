BMW X5 with a 408 ci LSx V8

Mike Day from ECS Tuning built this 2006 BMW E53 X5 into a monster Prerunner. Power is generated by a 408 ci LSx V8 from Texas Speed & Performance. Behind that is a Monster Stage 3 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission with a Thor billet torque converter. The next piece of the drivetrain is a NP203/NP205 dual transfer case that offers a lot of options for low gearing. From there power is sent to a Ford SuperDuty Dana 60 front axle and Ford SuperDuty 10.5 rear axle. Both have Yukon air locking differentials and 5.38 ratios. Mike designed the offroad suspension around a set of Bilstein 14-inch travel remote reservoir shocks with 9100-series bump stops. A set of KMC 17×9-inch beadlock wheels hold Mickey Thompson Baja Boss 40-inch tires.

Watch Mike test the X5 at Moab in the video below.

Watch the project’s progress in the full build series below.

Source: ECS Tuning