1968 Plymouth Road Runner with a 1,000 hp Hellephant V8

Plymouth originally built this 1968 Road Runner with a 383 ci V8 and a four-speed manual transmission. The classic car is now powered by a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor (#17 of 100) producing 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor is a 4L880E four-speed automatic and a Strange Dana 60 rear end with 3.54 ratio. The car rides on a Gerst tubular K-frame front suspension, Street-Lynx triangulated 4-link rear suspension, and Viking double adjustable coilovers. Subframe connectors help the unibody cope with the torque increase. The owner retained the factory interior and installed Dakota Digital VHX gauges, Vintage Air system, and Lokar shifter. The car will be auctioned by Mecum in Kissimmee, Florida on January 2-14, 2024.

Source: Mecum via Hemmings