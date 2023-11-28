Porsche 930 with a F1 Twin-Turbo 1.5L V6

Jodie Kidd from Kidd in a Sweet Shop visited Lanzante Motorsport in the UK to talk with owner Dean Lanzante about their Porsche 930 TAG Turbo program. The company is building 11 Porsche 930s with a twin-turbo 1.5 L V6 (TAG-Porsche TTE PO1) purchased from McLaren. These engines were used in F1 racing and the one in the back of this 930 (#6 of 11) was driven by Niki Lauda in 1985. Lanzante spent a lot of effort making the race engine able to work in a street car. The company reduced RPM from 11,500 to 9,500, reduced boost from 4.0 bar (58.0 psi) to 3.0 bar (43.5 psi), and converted to pump fuel. But they also had to make provisions for an AC system, sitting-in-traffic cooling, starter, and alternator. They chose to pair the motor with a 993 six-speed manual transaxle. Listen to Dean explain the car and program to Jodie in the video below.

If you are interested in the engine being driven a little harder. The videos below show the #1 and #6 930s driving at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Source: Kidd in a Sweet Shop