Pontiac Firebird with a LS7 V8

Hawks Motorsports rebuilt this third-gen Pontiac Firebird as a Stage 2 Firehawk at their company in Easley, South Carolina. Under the custom carbon fiber hood they swapped a 7.0 L LS7 V8 featuring Mamo ported heads, Hawks Motorsport camshaft, longtube headers, and custom stainless steel exhaust. The naturally aspirated motor produces 700 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch and a Hawks Motorsport 8.8-inch rear end. The suspension features tubular control arms, Viking double-adjustable coilovers, and a 10.0:1 steering box. Hawks Motorsports improved deceleration thanks to Baer six-piston front brakes with 14-inch drilled/slotted rotors.

Source: Hawk’s Firehawk