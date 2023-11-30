1970 Porsche 911 with a LS3 V8

The Custom Shop built this 1970 Porsche 911 for SEMA 2015. In the back of the car is a 376 ci LS3 V8 featuring a individual throttle bodies and Hedman headers. In front of the motor is a Porsche G96 six-speed manual transaxle. The sports car rides on a Rennline adjustable suspension with Porsche 930 trailing arms and Wilwood disc brakes. On the outside they installed wider front fenders, custom RaceMesh grill, functional roof scoop, and custom rear diffuser. The body is coated in Porsche Red Tri-Coat Pearl Candy paint. The inside features custom brown/grey leather upholstery, VDO gauges, and a four-point roll cage. The car will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan 20-28, 2024.

Source: Barrett-Jackson