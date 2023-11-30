1965 Chevy C30 with a Twin-Turbo 427 ci V8

Dan Smalley built this 1965 Chevy C30 at his company Pure Metal Works in Jackson, California. The custom truck is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 capable of 1200-1300 hp. Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) built the engine using a Dart LS Next block, Dart billet crankshaft, Boostline rods, JE pistons, ported heads, 1200 cc injectors, and NRE 72 mm turbochargers. Behind the motor is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a custom Currie Fab9 9-inch rear end. The truck sits on a custom GSI Machine chassis with an Accuair air suspension. A set of American Force 22-inch wheels cover Wilwood six-piston calipers with 16-inch rotors. Dan converted the truck to a dually and fabricated a custom fleetside bed with hidden storage compartments.

Source: Vibrant Performance