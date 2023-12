Søren Hansen from Team Ø.G.T and his very unique Toyota Starlet attended the MDRA Finals at Hal Far Raceway in Malta. While there they made several 9-second runs with the personal best being a 9.123 sec at 169.21 mph. What sets this apart is the turbocharged 2JZ inline-six in a transverse layout. The engine’s 1000+ hp is sent to the front slicks through a Toyota MR2 Turbo dogbox transmission.

Source: Mk1Kieran