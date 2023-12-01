1971 Volvo P1800 with a 2.5 L AQ171

Volvo originally built this 1971 P1800E with a 2.0 L B20E inline-four making 128 hp. It is now powered by a Volvo Penta 2.5 L AQ171 inline-four making 170-200 hp. The motor is typically found in marine applications. It features a Volvo B230 block, forged crankshaft, DOHC 16-valve head, custom stainless steel header, and two Dellorto sidedraft carburetors. Behind the motor is a BorgWarner T5 five-speed manual transmission. On the outside the rain gutters and rear fins were removed and the wheels openings were enlarged. The body is coated in “Spruce Green” paint. The car is for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Astoria, Oregon for $34,000.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Jalopnik