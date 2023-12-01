1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz with a Supercharged LT5 V8

Mike Goldman Customs (MGC) built this 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible at their company in Meridian, Mississippi. In the custom engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 crate motor producing 850 horsepower. The motor features forged steel crank, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, Rotocast A356T6 heads, titanium intake valves, and six-bolt main caps. GM discontinued this engine in 2021. The LT5 V8 is paired with an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission. MGC chose to support everything on an Art Morrison chassis with Wilwood six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors behind Curtis Speed Equipment custom Sabre 18-inch wheels. They turned to Paul Atkins Interior for the custom red leather interior. MGC installed a Vintage Air system, Dakota Digital gauges, and a custom steering wheel. Read more about how the project started in LSxMag’s article.

Source: Mike Goldman Customs FB page and LSxMag