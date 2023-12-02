BMW E30 with a Twin-Turbo V12

Mikulski Motorsport built this BMW E30 at their company in Józefów, Poland. In the engine bay they swapped a 5.4 L BMW M73B54 V12. The motor features Prism forged rods, 8.3:1 compression pistons, individual throttle bodies, custom intake manifold, and custom exhaust. Boost is generated by two GTX3076R turbochargers in the back of the car where the factory fuel tank used to be. The goal is to make 1000+ hp. Behind the V12 is a BMW E60 530d six-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch sending power to a BMW 188 differential. The car stops thanks to BMW M3 E92 brakes (370 mm, 360 mm) covered by BBS CH wheels (19×8.5, 19×10).

Source: Mikulski Motorsport FB page and lolbmw