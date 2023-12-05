1992 Nissan Sunny with a SR20DET

This 1992 Nissan Sunny (N14) originally came with a 1.6 L inline-four. It is now powered by a swapped turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four making 280 horsepower. The motor features T28 turbocharger, Blitz BOV, 2.75-inch exhaust, Walbro 255 fuel pump, and Apexi Power FC ECU. A manual transmission with an ACT clutch sends power to all four wheels through an AWD drivetrain. The car rides on D2 Racing coilovers and stops from Brembo 4-piston brakes behind 17-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires. Car is for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Greece. The listing states the car reaches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under 5 seconds.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Piotr