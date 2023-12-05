Twin-Engine Vauxhall Astra with 1400+ hp

Adam Beard from Twin Engine Corsa interviewed Chucky Finster about this custom Vauxhall Astra MK3. In the front of the car is a turbocharged Saab 2.3 inline-four featuring a stock bottom-end, aftermarket camshafts, Bosch 1700 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and Pulsar GTX35 turbocharger. It’s paired with a Getrag F23 five-speed manual transmission and sits on a Saab subframe. The same spec engine is also swapped into the back of the Astra. The front engine made 730 hp and the rear engine made 686 hp. Combined they are making 1416 hp. Chucky plans on rebuilding the Astra with one engine and converting it to AWD. Listen to Adam explain the wild project in the video below.

Source: Twin Engine Corsa