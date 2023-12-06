Mercedes 190E with a Twin-Turbo Ecoboost V6

Dom Tucci built this 1989 Mercedes 190E at his company Tucci Hot Rods in Marcy, New York. The heart of the project is a twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost (D35) V6 from a Ford Raptor. It produces around 700 hp thanks to BorgWarner EFR6758 turbochargers. Dom backed the V6 with a Bowler Carbon Edition Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission using a Quicktime bellhousing and ACT twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Subaru STI differential and shortened axles. The front suspension uses a QA1 kit for a SN95 Mustang with a Flaming River steering rack and Wilwood Superlite six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. The rear suspension uses a Subaru STI subframe and Wilwood Superlite four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors. The exterior features an authentic EVO II widebody, custom paint based on Blauschwarz Metallic color, and a set of Fifteen52 Tarmac 18×8.5-inch wheels.

Source: Tucci Hot Rods FB page, PitPad, and CarBuff Network