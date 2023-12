DailyTurismo found this 1987 Porsche 944 for sale on eBay located in Beaumont, Texas. The car is no longer powered by a 2.5 L M44/40 inline-four in the factory front engine bay. Instead there is a LS4 V8 sitting in back of the car under the hatch. The listing does not state much more besides the V8 is paired to a Porsche five-speed manual transmission.

Source: eBay