BMW E82 with a S65 V8

When Ashley Sutherland is not busy at his company Quarry Motors, he enjoys building amazing vehicles BMW should have created. Take for example this BMW E81 he recently finished. In the engine bay he swapped an S65 V8 paired with a DCT automatic transmission. The motor produces 410-440 hp, 290-325 lb-ft of torque, and a wonderful sound through TopGear Performance active exhaust. Ashley also upgraded the handling using Bilstein EDC shocks and large Brembo disc brakes. The exterior features factory M1 body panels, Geoff Steel Racing carbon fiber roof, and AC Schnitzer diffuser.

Source: @ash_suv_