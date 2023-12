Calvin Nelson from Nivlac57 started a new build series featuring a Ford Fairmont Futura. He decided against using a Coyote V8, LSx V8, or Vortec 4200 inline-six. Instead Calvin will be using a Cadillac 4.2 L Northstar (LH2) V8 sitting on custom mounts. A set of custom exhaust manifolds will power two eBay GT3582 turbochargers. Calvin says the turbos should be good for 800 whp. Behind the motor is Turbo 400 automatic transmission using a custom adapter plate.

Source: Nivlac57