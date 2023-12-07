Sam Albert Races Oregon Trail Rally in a Ferrari-Swapped Subaru WRX

Sam Albert released more videos competing at the 2023 Oregon Trail Rally. The videos offer a great third-person perspective of the SS5 Oak Flat Reverse and SS8 Great Horseshoe stages thanks to Alexey Orlov’s LexiMount. They also capture the wonderful sound coming from a 4.3 L Ferrari F136 V8 Sam swapped into the Subaru WRX STI earlier this year. The motor’s 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque is sent to all four wheels through Subaru’s AWD drivetrain. Enjoy the spectacle.

Source: Sam Albert Rally and DirtFish