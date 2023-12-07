Bugster 9.03: The 2000 Porsche Boxster S with a 1973 Beetle Body

The Bugster 9.03 project was built over 10 years ago by CarMaxx Classics located in Hirtenberg, Austria. The unique car resurfaced and is for sale at Schroeder-Classics in Stuttgart, Germany for €195,000. CarMaxx Classics spent two years installing a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle 1303 body over a 2000 Porsche Boxster S chassis. The conversion gave the classic appearance with a fully independent suspension and performance disc brakes. The 3.2 L M96 flat-six made 266 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. You can read more about the project at Bugster.at

Source: Bugster FB page and Schroeder-Classics