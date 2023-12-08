1974 Chevy C10 with a LT1 V8

Roadster Shop completed their third Legend Series project called “Texas Plainsman” featuring a 1974 Chevy C10 truck. In the engine bay they installed a 6.2 L LT1 V8 producing 455 horsepower. The motor features a forged steel crank, forged rods, Hypereutectic aluminum pistons, 242/244 camshaft, and six-bolt main caps. Behind that is an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and transfer case. Power is sent to a GM front differential and 12-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.42 ratio. The truck rides on Roadster Shop’s Legend Series chassis with Fox 2.5 Factory Series adjustable coilovers and Silverado 13-inch disc brakes in front. In the back are custom Deaver leaf springs, Fox 2.0 Performance Series shocks, and Silverado 12-inch disc brakes. You can view more photos of the truck in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop