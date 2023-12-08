Mazda RX-8 with a 26B Four-Rotor

Marcus van Klink and his 2008 Mazda RX-8 competes in Targa NZ racing. The car’s factory 1.3 L RENESIS two-rotor has given way to a 2.6 L “26B” four-rotor. The naturally aspirated four-rotor produces 600+ horsepower. Behind the motor is a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission. The car rides on MCA adjustable coilovers and AP Racing Pro 5000 brakes. The sparce race interior features OMP steering wheel in front of a Motec digital display. Marcus and codriver are protected by Sparco seats and a full roll cage.

Source: Marcus van Klink FB page, Klink Rally Sport, and Connor Ferguson