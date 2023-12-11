Katech billet 2.7 L inline-four

Katech unveiled their new 2.7 L (165 ci) inline-four at PRI 2023 for use in USAC Racing, Xtreme Outlaw Series, and POWRi National Midget League. The motor features a custom LTx-based billet block using a 4.125-inch (105 mm) bore and 3.085-inch (78 mm) stroke. Inside are CP-Carillo rods and pistons, and a custom billet crankshaft. On tops sits a Katech ported LTx head with Jesel lifters, titanium intake and exhaust valves, T&D shaft rockers, and PAC springs. The motor also features Kinsler individual throttle bodies and dry sump.

Source: Katech Performance