Chuckles Garage’s 240+ mph Toyota Race Truck with a 2JZ-GTE

Scott Birdsall and his talented team at Chuckles Garage needed 90 days and a lot of elbow grease to transform a classic Toyota truck into a unique Bonneville race car capable of 240+ mph.

In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six capable of 1,300 hp. The motor features a Brian Crower (BC) billet crank, CP-Carrillo HD forged pistons, and BC Pro Series rods. On top sits a ported head by Cameron Salsedo with BC Stage 3+ camshafts, BC springs, Supertech valves, and Platinum Racing Products IGN-35A ignition coils.

Boost is generated by a Garrett G45-1500 turbocharger connected to a Artec Performance cast manifold. Charged air is sent through Vibrant Performance piping held together with their pinless HD clamps to a CPC Manufacturing billet intake manifold with a Bosch drive-by-wire throttle body.

Keeping the engine fed with plenty of fuel is taken care of by a Platinum Racing Products mechanical pump and 12 ID2600 injectors on Radium Engineering fuel rails. Everything is controlled by a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU on a custom wiring harness.

Behind the motor is a 6XD six-speed sequential transmission with a Quicktime SFI bellhousing and Tilton four-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a quick-change rear end.

The stripped interior features a single Sabelt racing seat and six-point harness. Surrounding that is a ProMod roll cage and protected by a two Safecraft fire suppression tanks. A Haltech IC-7 digital display and Banks Power iDash DataMonster gauges display vital information.

The truck rides on a custom front suspension fabricated by Jake Stabfab and a equal-length 4-link rear suspension with Panhard bar.

