BMW E92 with a Turbo RB25

Crossbred Heart found this BMW E92 for sale on Facebook in Ireland for £39,995. The coupe is powered by a turbocharged Nissan RB25 inline-six featuring Wossner pistons, Maxspeeding rods, Brian Crower camshafts and valve springs. It also uses a 6Boost manifold, 1000 cc injectors, N1 oil pump, custom rear sump oil pan, Precision 6062 turbocharger, and 3.5-inch stainless exhaust. The motor runs on a Link ECU through a custom wiring harness. Behind the motor is a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission with an Extreme twin-plate 230 mm clutch. The coupe rides on Airlift Performance air suspension with E92 M3 brakes. The exterior features a Pandem arches over Veilside Andrews wheels (18×10, 18×12).

Source: Elite Autos FB page