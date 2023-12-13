Mazda RX-8 with a 500+ hp Billet 13B

PAC Performance used their vast rotary experience to upgrade this Mazda RX-8. In the engine bay they installed their billet 13B-REW two-rotor making 500+ hp to the wheels. The motor features their billet front, mid, and end plates, PAC “Black Series” Garrett G42 turbocharger, custom exhaust manifold, Turbosmart 50 mm ProGate wastegate, and Elite intake manifold with a drive-by-wire 82 mm throttle body. The motor is supplied fuel through six 2000 cc injectors from a custom tank with three in-tank pumps. It runs on a Motec M130 ECU with a Connexion Concepts RX-8 interface model. Behind the motor PAC Performance installed a C4 three-speed automatic transmission controlled by paddle shifters sending power to the factory differential. The car rides on an adjustable coilover suspension and stops due to six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: PAC Performance