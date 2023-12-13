1990 Chevy 454SS with a Supercharged LS9

This 1990 Chevrolet 454SS truck visited Lethal Performance in 2019 for a supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 making 638 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque. Several years later it visited Level 7 Motorsports (L7M) for the next phase of upgrades. L7M started with boxing the frame and installing several braces. The front suspension received QA1 control arms and JRI single-adjustable coilovers with remove reservoirs. In the back they installed a Cortex Racing torque arm suspension with Watt’s link. In the engine bay they moved the LS9 back and fabricated a stainless steel exhaust and fuel system. L7M swapped the 4L80E four-speed automatic for a DCT seven-speed automatic transmission from a 2012 M3 (E90/92/93) (S65 V8) with upgraded clutch pack. They completed the drivetrain upgrades using a custom GearFX 9-inch rear end with an Eaton Trutrack limited-slip differential and 2.75 ratio. View the full build album at the project page.

This video from 2019 shows the truck at Lethal Performance after the LS9 swap.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports