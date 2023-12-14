Smart Fortwo with a 385 hp Turbo 4A-GZE

FUBAR Racing is selling their custom Smart Fortwo for €20,000 (about $21,803). The little car is no longer powered by a 0.8 L diesel inline-three. FUBAR Racing swapped a turbocharged 1.6 L Toyota 4A-GZE inline-four in the back. The motor makes 385 hp and 434 Nm (320 lb-ft) of torque. It’s transferred to the rear wheels through a twin-plate clutch to a Toyota MR2 AW11 transmission and FUBAR Racing axles. View over 1,000 photos of the car’s progress in the FB build album.
Full Specs: (via Google Translate)
Car:
2007 Smart ForTwo 0.8 451 diesel
Build time: 4.5 months approx. 1000 hours
Engine:
Toyota 1.6 4A-GZE
2867 hybrid turbo
King head bearing
ACL bearing
New piston rings
1mm Cometic steel head gasket
ARP bolts in top and connecting rods
HKS adjustable timing wheels
hp 385 at 6664 rpm 434 nm at 5712 rpm
Gearbox:
Toyota AW11 A-GZE with LSD lock
F.U.B.A.R. Racing axles
Helix 2 plate clutch
Engine control:
ECU Master EMU Black
ECU Master ADU Display unit
Gasoline system:
Walbro 455 pump
Siemens 840cc nozzles
Aeromotive regulator
AN teflon hoses prepared for E85
flexible Sensor
F.U.B.A.R Racing tank and tank pipe
Cooling system:
Nissens Kølefabrik converted DAF 45 truck cooler
Davies Craig EWP115 pump
Water to air cooling:
Nissens Kølerfabrik rebuilt Rover 420 cooler
KL Racing W2A intercooler
Davies Craig EBP40 pump
Exhaust:
F.U.B.A.R Racing exhaust manifold in stainless steel
3″ exhaust with a Simons pot
Tial 50 mm blow off
Tial 48 mm wastegate
Intake:
F.U.B.A.R. Racing aluminum Intake manifold with 42 mm funnel
70 mm electronic throttle
Undercarriage:
Front: smart OEM dampers with 20 mm lowering springs
Rear: GAZ height and hardness adjustable Coilovers
Hardrace toe bars
Brakes:
Smart OEM
Source: FUBAR Racing FB page