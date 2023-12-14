Smart Fortwo with a 385 hp Turbo 4A-GZE

FUBAR Racing is selling their custom Smart Fortwo for €20,000 (about $21,803). The little car is no longer powered by a 0.8 L diesel inline-three. FUBAR Racing swapped a turbocharged 1.6 L Toyota 4A-GZE inline-four in the back. The motor makes 385 hp and 434 Nm (320 lb-ft) of torque. It’s transferred to the rear wheels through a twin-plate clutch to a Toyota MR2 AW11 transmission and FUBAR Racing axles. View over 1,000 photos of the car’s progress in the FB build album.

Full Specs: (via Google Translate)

Car:

2007 Smart ForTwo 0.8 451 diesel

Build time: 4.5 months approx. 1000 hours

Engine:

Toyota 1.6 4A-GZE

2867 hybrid turbo

King head bearing

ACL bearing

New piston rings

1mm Cometic steel head gasket

ARP bolts in top and connecting rods

HKS adjustable timing wheels

hp 385 at 6664 rpm 434 nm at 5712 rpm

Gearbox:

Toyota AW11 A-GZE with LSD lock

F.U.B.A.R. Racing axles

Helix 2 plate clutch

Engine control:

ECU Master EMU Black

ECU Master ADU Display unit

Gasoline system:

Walbro 455 pump

Siemens 840cc nozzles

Aeromotive regulator

AN teflon hoses prepared for E85

flexible Sensor

F.U.B.A.R Racing tank and tank pipe

Cooling system:

Nissens Kølefabrik converted DAF 45 truck cooler

Davies Craig EWP115 pump

Water to air cooling:

Nissens Kølerfabrik rebuilt Rover 420 cooler

KL Racing W2A intercooler

Davies Craig EBP40 pump

Exhaust:

F.U.B.A.R Racing exhaust manifold in stainless steel

3″ exhaust with a Simons pot

Tial 50 mm blow off

Tial 48 mm wastegate

Intake:

F.U.B.A.R. Racing aluminum Intake manifold with 42 mm funnel

70 mm electronic throttle

Undercarriage:

Front: smart OEM dampers with 20 mm lowering springs

Rear: GAZ height and hardness adjustable Coilovers

Hardrace toe bars

Brakes:

Smart OEM

Source: FUBAR Racing FB page